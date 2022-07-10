Sasikala stages protest at toll plaza on Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway

Close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa V.K. Sasikala staged a protest at the toll plaza at Vazhavanthankottai near Thuvakudi on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur highway on Thursday night, after an automated boom barrier reportedly hit her vehicle.

According to sources, Ms. Sasikala, after completing her tour programme at Ulundurpettai, was proceeding to Thanjavur via Tiruchi along with her supporters in about 10 vehicles. When the vehicle in which she was travelling tried to pass the toll plaza on a fast track lane around 11.45 pm, the boom barrier was said to have hit the vehicle.

Agitated, Ms. Sasikala stopped her vehicle. Her supporters, who travelled in various vehicles, too stopped their vehicles at the toll plaza, thereby disrupting the flow of vehicles on the highway. She complained that it was not the first time that her vehicle was hit by the boom barriers at Vazhavanthankottai toll plaza. She had faced similar situation thrice at the same plaza.

On information, police from Thurvakudi and Thiruverumbur rushed to the spot and held talks with her, who insisted on the personal appearance of the manager of the toll plaza to offer a proper explanation. The manager arrived at the spot and offered explanation. Ms. Sasikala left for Thanjavur around 1 a.m., police said.