Saplings to strengthen lake bund

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Farmers Association has taken up planting of tree saplings along the bund of Vellangiri lake in Okkanadu Melaiyur near Orathanadu.

In 2018, the association took up a project to revive the 100-acre lake with support from City Union Bank. Apart from deepening the lake bed and strengthening the bund, around 45 acres that remained under encroachment was retrieved with the help of officials, according to TCFA general secretary P.R.Pandian.

In order to preserve the lake for posterity, Pandian said support from villagers was mobilised and the programme to plant saplings along the bund was inaugurated in the presence of Balasubramanian, General Manager, CUB. Around 1,000 saplings would be planted along the bund.