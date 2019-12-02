Sanctum sanctorums closed

The sanctum sanctorums of the Sri Brahadheeswarar Temple, Thanjavur, was closed on Monday following the performance of `balalayam’ ceremony.

The ‘balalayam’ ceremony was performed on Monday in view of the proposed ‘kumbabishekam’ of the Big Temple. The last consecration of this temple was held in 1997.

Devotees could offer their prayers to the temporary installed images of Brahadheeswarar and other deities until the kumbabishekam is performed. The closed sanctum sanctorums of the main and other deities would be thrown open for public only after the consecration likely to be held in next few months, sources said.