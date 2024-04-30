GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salt Satyagraha commemorated in Vedaranyam

April 30, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Nacchinarkkiniyan M _12094
The 94th Salt Satyagraha memorial day observed at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 94th Salt Satyagraha memorial day was observed in Vedaranyam on Tuesday.

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai, along with hundreds of the general public, participated.

In 1930, as a protest against the British government’s tax on salt, salt satyagraha was conducted by Indian nationalists under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. In Tamil Nadu, a salt march was taken out from Tiruchi to Vedaranyam where salt was picked up by freedom fighter C. Rajagopalachari.

On Tuesday a commemorative event was held at the Salt Satyagraha Memorial located in Agasthiyampalli. Former Congress MP P.V. Rajendran, former Union Minister K. V. Thangkabalu, and other Congress members participated.

Members of the Salt Satyagraha Memorial Committee along with school students sang patriotic songs.

