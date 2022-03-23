Sale of watermelon goes up in Tiruchi

Summer is here, and so is the fruit in the city

Summer is here, and so is the fruit in the city

As the mercury rises, and more people switch on the air-conditioners, nothing signifies the onset of summer more effectively than stalls selling nature’s coolant, the watermelon.

Farmers generally grow the 45-day crop during the hottest months of the year, making it one of the most profitable options for growers and sellers alike.

“The yield has been steady so far, but the average price that farmers are getting is still low at ₹8 to ₹10 per kilo. In contrast, the fruit is being sold for ₹15 to ₹25 per kilo,” a senior official at the Uzhavar Sandhai (Farmers’ Market) in Tiruchi told The Hindu.

“If the yield is maintained, farmers can expect to earn higher rates as the season progresses. At least eight to 10 tonnes of watermelon can be grown per acre,” he added.

A member of the Cucurbitaceae family, the watermelon, as its name suggests, is composed of 90% water, which makes it an ideal thirst-quencher on a hot day. In Tiruchi, the recent spike in daytime heat has seen many stalls selling the fruit pop up along the roadside.

Most of the watermelons sold in Tiruchi are sourced from Manapparai, Ariyalur and Jayamkondam. “The major market for commercially grown watermelon is in Thindivanam,” said the Uzhavar Sandhai official. “This is a crop that thrives in well-drained soil.”

Though there are up to a thousand varieties cultivated around the world, locally the watermelon can be seen in just two avatars, the slightly oblong light green version, and the darker and smaller ‘Sugar Baby’ variety.

“The Sugar Baby is grown in northern India and is much sweeter than the native light green. It is more popular among consumers in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka,” said the official. “Compared to the light green watermelon, ‘Sugar Baby’ does not grow beyond two to three kg in weight.”

Many fruit stores these days sell the watermelon pre-cut in small plastic bowls covered with cling film, while many also do brisk business by turning the fibrous pulp into fresh juice. However, the fruit’s versatility extends to savoury Indian dishes too, such as in tharboosani rasam and tarbooz ke chilke ki subzi, which cook the pulp and rind of the fruit respectively as meal accompaniments.