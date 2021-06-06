‘Sale of Aavin products outside Tamil Nadu soon’

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S. M. Nasar on Sunday said that necessary steps were being taken to sell Aavin products to other States and abroad. Additional procurement of ‘Aavin’ milk was being done and its sale had also increased due to speedy efforts taken by the State government, he said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Aavin milk plant here, Mr. Nasar said 36 lakh litres of milk were being procured in the State earlier. Due to efforts made by the government four lakh litres of milk was being procured additionally, he said, adding that the sale of milk had also gone up by four lakh litres.

The Minister said necessary action would be taken in case of receipt of complaints of adulterated milk supplied by private firms. Even during the pandemic period, milk was being procured from farmers through Aavin and the same was being processed. Employees working in the Milk and Dairy Development Department were also declared as frontline workers and an incentive was being given to them, he said.