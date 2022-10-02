Run for breast cancer awareness

A large number of people participated in an awareness run organised jointly by Dr. K. Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation, Dr. Viswanatham Speciality Hospital, Tamil Nadu State Chapter Association of Surgeons of India, Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endoosurgeons, Rotary Club of Srirangam, Tiruchi Round Table 54, and Tiruchi Ladies Circle 33 in the city on Sunday as part of their breast cancer sensitisation initiative.

While the 21.09K Mammorun was conducted from ER Higher Secondary to Jamal Mohamed College, the 5K non-competitive run, which was flagged off by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, commenced from Uzhavar Sandhai and culminated at the college.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan distributed prizes to the winners. Cash prizes were given to the top six runners in the 21K category.

K. Govindaraj, managing trustee of the foundation, said that the mammo bus has been camping in rural areas of Tiruchi and other districts and about 3,25,000 women have been educated on breast complications. Out of 30,110 women screened, 22 tested positive for breast cancer, he said.