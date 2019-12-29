Round-the-clock security in place

Round-the-clock security arrangement has been put in place at the 14 designated counting centres in the district where the ballot boxes are in safe custody after completion of phase-I of local body election held on December 27.

Armed police personnel have been deployed at the centres, which are under constant surveillance.

Local body election was held in in Annavasal, Kunnandarkoil, Pudukottai, Viralimalai, Gandarvakottai and Karambakudi panchayat unions with the total polling percentage at 80.69.

Following completion of polls, the ballot boxes have been moved to the counting centres.

Phase-II election will be held on December 30 (Monday) and the counting of votes on January 2.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the purpose, District Election Officer and Collector P. Uma Maheswari has said.