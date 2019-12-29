Tiruchirapalli

Round-the-clock security in place

more-in

Round-the-clock security arrangement has been put in place at the 14 designated counting centres in the district where the ballot boxes are in safe custody after completion of phase-I of local body election held on December 27.

Armed police personnel have been deployed at the centres, which are under constant surveillance.

Local body election was held in in Annavasal, Kunnandarkoil, Pudukottai, Viralimalai, Gandarvakottai and Karambakudi panchayat unions with the total polling percentage at 80.69.

Following completion of polls, the ballot boxes have been moved to the counting centres.

Phase-II election will be held on December 30 (Monday) and the counting of votes on January 2.

All necessary arrangements have been made for the purpose, District Election Officer and Collector P. Uma Maheswari has said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 6:04:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/round-the-clock-security-in-place/article30426065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY