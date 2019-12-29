Round-the-clock security in place

Round-the-clock security arrangement has been put in place at the 14 designated counting centres in the district where the ballot boxes are in safe custody after completion of phase-I of local body election held on December 27.
Armed police personnel have been deployed at the centres, which are under constant surveillance.
Local body election was held in in Annavasal, Kunnandarkoil, Pudukottai, Viralimalai, Gandarvakottai and Karambakudi panchayat unions with the total polling percentage at 80.69.
Following completion of polls, the ballot boxes have been moved to the counting centres.
Phase-II election will be held on December 30 (Monday) and the counting of votes on January 2.
All necessary arrangements have been made for the purpose, District Election Officer and Collector P. Uma Maheswari has said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.