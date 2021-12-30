Rockfort lights up Tiruchi skyline

The illumination of the Rockfort - an iconic landmark of Tiruchi was inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday. The project, undertaken as part of heritage tourism development involves the illumination of the hillock and a light-and-sound show at the Teppakulam Rockfort Thayumanaswamy Temple.

The Tiruchi Corporation has set up nearly 180 LED lights to illuminate the 273-ft tall Rockfort. Corporation officials said that LED lights were fitted on the existing poles around the hillock.

The illumination was done at an estimated cost of ₹ 11.3 crore under a design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) basis for a five-year period under the Smart Cities Mission. Operation and maintenance of the show for three years are included in the project estimate.

The illumination of the Rockfort will enable people even from far-off places to enjoy a picturesque view of the landmark, senior officials of the civic body said.

Meanwhile, work to set up a light and sound show in the Teppakulam is yet to be completed. Customised equipment, including an LED screen, was installed above the water level on buoyant material. The work costs ₹ 8.8 crore and seeks to showcase the history of Tiruchi through attractive videos and sound displays.

Pre-recorded videos about the historical importance of the Rockfort, the various rulers who ruled the land, and other places of historical importance in Tiruchi, would be screened at fixed timings. Underground pipelines were also being laid for a fountain show along with colourful lights and music.