Road widening work irks locals

The widening of the carriageway without relocating the electric cable posts at Thennur near Kumbakonam has irked local residents.

Enquiries reveal that the road widening projects were taken up at Thennur and Korkai near Kumbakonam recently to realign Korkai-Pampapadaiyur Road and Thennur-Patteswaram Road so that unwanted bends could be avoided.

However, during the execution of the work at Thennur, the black topping of the widened portion of Thennur-Patteswaram Road was completed without relocating the eight electric cable posts. On completion of the work, the electric power cable posts looked like road dividers.

Subsequently, locals have lodged complaints with the authorities urging them to relocate the posts as early as possible to prevent accidents.

Meanwhile, official sources say an explanation has been sought from the contractor and steps have also been initiated to relocate the cable posts.