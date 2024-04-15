Road users hit by frequent traffic snarls near Melapudur subway

April 15, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unregulated movement of vehicles between the Melapudur subway and Palakkarai bridge causing frequent traffic snarls has irked road users in Tiruchi.

The junction situated near the Melapudur subway has been serving as an access point for commuters heading to various parts of the city. With all types of vehicles -- autorickshaws, buses, cars and two-wheelers -- attempting to crisscross at the junction, traffic movement from all directions has been causing chaos in the area.

Since the junction, known as the ‘warehouse’, leads to educational institutions, worship places and congested residential areas, it witnesses heavy vehicular movement. The road leading to Palakkarai Bridge has shrunken due to encroachments, leaving little room for motorable space.

Motorists and road users heading to Palakkarai from Melapudur Main Road and vice versa find it extremely difficult to cross the stretch. Similarly, the commuters heading to Sangiliyandapuram from Palakkarai and Melapudur also face the issue. Except for one or two hours during non-peak hours, the problem persists throughout the day, especially during the school opening and closing hours.

Due to this, vehicles, especially two-wheelers, tend to collide with one another while trying to overtake to drive forward on their intended roads. “As the route connects some of the important parts of the city, the maximum movement of vehicles is on the stretch and due to the frequent traffic congestions, it becomes difficult for the motorists. One has to invariably wait 10 to 15 mins to cross the stretch,” said M. Balakumaran, a motorist.

Considering the sharp increase in the number of vehicles crossing the roundabout, road users say the traffic police should employ an effective traffic management plan to regulate the flow of vehicles.

Steps should be taken to remove encroachments and regulate roadside parking along the Palakkarai Main Road to ensure free vehicular movement, said P. Ayyarappan, a road safety activist.

When contacted, a senior traffic official assured to take necessary steps to regulate traffic in the area.