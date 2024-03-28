GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Road near district court blocked due to pipeline repair work

March 28, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The U-turn near the District Court Complex in Tiruchi that has has been closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday.

The U-turn near the District Court Complex in Tiruchi that has has been closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The U-turn near the District Court complex in Cantonment in Tiruchi has been closed for vehicular traffic after the officials on Thursday found sewage mixing with drinking water due to breakage of pipelines.

A section of the road has been dug up to carry out the repair works. An official said that the damage had been caused as a result of pressure build-up inside the sewage pumping line.

“The workers have pumped out the sewage water and are working on repairing the damaged pipeline. The drinking water pipeline will be flushed and cleared of the contamination,” he said. The restoration work is expected to be completed within two days.

With steel barricades placed near the Court Bus Stand, this stretch has been blocked. Now, motorists and road users coming from Students Road and EVR Road have to take Heber Road from the junction or take alternate routes.

The damaged road resulted in traffic snarls and vehicles were diverted to another route. The U-turn had been blocked without prior notice, causing confusion among commuters.

