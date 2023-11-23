HamberMenu
Rise in conjunctivitis cases in Tiruchi

November 23, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Hospitals in Tiruchi are reporting an increase in cases of conjunctivitis (Madras Eye), especially among school children, in the past few days.

The disease is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin clear tissue that lies over the white part of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelid. It could be caused by viral or bacterial infections, allergic reactions to chemicals or pollen. The infected eyes become red and swollen with fluid discharge.

Conjunctivitis occurs during rainy season - between September to December - when a mild viral mutation occurs. It lasts for about five to seven days and can be cured with lubricant eye drops and tablets.

“At present, we are seeing at least 50 cases of conjunctivitis in a day, mostly among school children. Since the disease is seasonal, it is expected to decrease slowly in the coming weeks,” said K. Akshaya, Ophthalmologist, Joseph Eye Hospital.

Around 10 cases are being reported at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in a day. “It is a myth that it spreads if an infected person looks at another person. It spreads only when the materials touched by the infected person are used by others. Many of the patients are family members, infected by each other. We advise them to use separate towels and keep away from workplace or school until they are cured to minimise the risk of spreading,” said Parthiban Purushothaman, Professor and Head, Department of Ophthalmology.

Doctors also urge the people to consult an ophthalmologist and avoid self-medication.

