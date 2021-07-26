Tiruchirapalli

Revenue officials inspect condition of cattle in private farms

THANJAVUR

Officials from the Revenue Division, Kumbakonam. on Monday inspected three private dairy farms at Thuraiyur and Mela Korkai near Kumbakonam following reports that the cattle reared by owners of a private finance company at Kumbakonam were starving.

Official sources said the staff employed to take care of cattle at two dairies at Thuraiyur and one at Mela Korkai by the private finance company, which was raided by the Thanjavur District Police recently on complaints of usurping depositors’ money, were unable to feed the bovine numbering around 400 for the last few days due to non-replenishment of feedstock.

As the news spread like a wildfire in and around Kumbakonam, the Revenue Division officials inspected the dairies, taking the help of Animal Husbandry Department, and found the allegations to be true.

They arranged for shifting the cattle to `Ghosalas’ run by private people/associations around Kumbakonam, sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 26, 2021 7:40:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/revenue-officials-inspect-condition-of-cattle-in-private-farms/article35543389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY