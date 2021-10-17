Retaining wall along Uyyakondan canal starts developing cracks

The retaining wall along the Uyyakondan canal on Anna Nagar Link Road has begun to show signs of wear and tear. Cracks have surfaced and the pathway is also damaged, posing a risk to walkers and cyclists.

The Tiruchi Corporation had set up the walking path, behind the District Court complex, along the Anna Nagar Link Road and the Uyykondan canal for morning walkers and cyclists who enjoyed spending time along the waterbody. However, the walls seem to be weak, as, within a few years of its construction, cracks and other signs of damage seem to have appeared, the morning walkers lamented.

Apart from the walkers, children play along the path, sit on the wall watching water flowing in the canal. There is also an open gym, set up by the civic body. The 750-metre long path has a very short wall, and with the recently-developed cracks could pose a serious risk to the public who use the area as a recreational space, they said.

The recently inaugurated walking park on the opposite bank of the Uyyakondan has tall retaining walls, and a metal barricade to ensure safety of the users. “If they could think of the safety on that side, why not on this side?” a walker asked.

Their worries are not entirely baseless as a portion of the retaining wall had once collapsed due to heavy rains. “In 2018, some parts of it broke away in the early hours following heavy rains. If the wall falls now, there is nothing to protect the users,” A. Meenakshi, a walker said.

The users, with the support of local residents' associations plan to approach the corporation seeking its intervention in reconstructing the wall and conducting repairs.