The Tiruchi City Care Group, a division of a citizens’ forum, has sought the intervention of the Collector to resume animal birth control programme to check the growing population of stray dogs.

“The population of stray dogs has multiplied rapidly in the city and may pose a grave threat to the people of the city,” said M. Sekaran, president of the group in a representation addressed to the Collector S. Sivarasu.

Mr. Sekaran regretted that despite several representations, the programme has not resumed. Corporation officials had assured recently that the programme would resume within a week. But it was yet to be revived.

Since the Corporation has removed garbage bins public places, the stray dogs were also facing problems in getting food. Hence, they were attacking children who carry things in bags. Hence it was essential that the dogs were sterilised and also immunised.

If the demand was not fulfilled soon, the organisation members would resort to a fast and also hand over puppies to the Corporation, Mr. Sekaran said.

The Tiruchi Corporation, in February 2019, inaugurated an Animal Birth Control Centre at Konakkarai with pre-operative and post-operative wards to carry out least 30 sterilisation procedure a day but it was shut down after a few months due to lack of doctors and technical help.