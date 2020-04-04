‘Restriction on transport of essential items eased’

TIRUCHI

Restrictions on movement of inter-state and inter- district transport of essential commodities have been eased, said Collector S. Sivarasu.

He told The Hindu here on Saturday that the farmers could transport vegetables and fruits by trucks or mini goods carriers. They could send their produce to other States too. Similarly, the traders and rice merchants could supply or source essential commodities through goods carriers. If they faced difficulties at borders and check posts, they could bring it to his attention.

However, Mr. Sivarasu said that it had been brought to his knowledge that a section of drivers had been transporting workers, particularly on their return trips. Under no circumstances, they should transport workers from one place to another. Tough action would be taken against them. The owners of the trucks should adhere to the condition.

Those who employed loadmen for loading and unloading loading essential commodities should follow personal distancing norms. They should ensure at least 4 feet distance between each worker. It should be applicable in the rice ,oil and dhal mills too. The workers would be given identity cards. The companies and mill managements could get the identity cards by submitting the workers details with the respective Revenue Divisional Officers.

Mr.Sivarasu said that the State government had restricted the sale of essential commodities in markets and temporary vegetable markets. As per the order, the markets would be allowed to function only between 6 a.m. and 1p.m. They were earlier allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 2.30 p.m.

He said that the it had been observed that under the guise of visiting markets, a section of the people continues to violate the prohibitory order promulgated under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedures. The curfew would be implemented strictly, Mr. Sivarasu added.