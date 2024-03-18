GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents seek beautification of Mannarpuram roundabout in Tiruchi

March 18, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A view of Mannarpuram roundabout in Tiruchi on Monday.

A view of Mannarpuram roundabout in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Residents have urged the Tiruchi Corporation to initiate steps to beautify the roundabout at Mannarpuram, which lies in a state of utter neglect.

The roundabout is one of the largest roundabouts developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the city. It is a major entry point for those coming from Madurai and southern districts.

Although the roundabout is located in a prime area, it has been properly cared for. Commuters have been complaining about its poor maintenance, including the irregular functioning of traffic signals, which at times confuse the road users.

According to the residents, the roundabout has emerged as a hub for anti-social elements and activities, especially during the night. “The illegal activities have a free run not only due to poor maintenance and lighting but also because of a lack of police surveillance,” said M. Manikandan, a city resident.

In 2019, the Corporation proposed to develop the roundabout and obtained a nod from NHAI to carry out the work. A consultant prepared a plan for the beautification of the roundabout and a sum of ₹1 crore had been allotted for the project.

The plan was to establish a public park with a fountain, playing equipment for children and sitting benches in the roundabout as it had an area of about half an acre. It was also planned to improve greenery on the traffic islands around the roundabout. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposal was shelved.

Now, the civic body has set an eye on redeveloping the city’s major entry points, roundabouts and vacant space under the bridges. Aristo and MGR roundabouts, TVS Tollgate and Thennur bridges have been revamped recently. However, the residents claimed that the bridges on the outskirts were neglected.

Meanwhile, the civic body has decided to develop the space below the bridges for public utility. “We have also planned to beautify roundabouts and traffic islands on major roads to make public places look more appealing. Mannarpuram roundabout will also be included in the beautification project,” said a senior Corporation official.

