Residents say ‘no’ to micro-composting unit

Residents of Manjanakara Street in Palakkarai have opposed the setting up of a micro- composting unit by the Tiruchi corporation in their locality. The residents submitted a petition to the Corporation Commissioner on Monday demanding his intervention.

Around 100 residents of Manjanakara Street, in ward number 24 in Ariyamangalam zone met Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian urging that he cancel the plan of setting up a micro composting site in their locality. The site, which was being planned in a residential area would cause inconvenience and might cause spread of infections, they claimed.

M. Velu, a resident said that nearly 500 families, including young children and senior citizens, reside in the locality. “It is a crowded residential area. There is also a school and a temple, where people frequent. The compost yard can become a major health hazard to all of us,” he claimed.

The crowded area has led to the spread of many diseases earlier, while recently, many residents have also suffered from COVID-19, M. Velu said. “During such a time, setting up a micro composting yard could spread infection and foul smell,” he said.

However, S. Sivasubramanian said that the micro composting yard would help in waste management in the area. “We have planned the unit in that area because of necessity. Micro composting yards are already functioning in residential areas in Woraiyur, Vayalur Road and in other localities in the city. The residents have not raised any such concerns,” he said.