Tiruchirapalli

Residents’ plea to Kumbakonam Municipality

Residents of Kumbakonam have urged the civic body to initiate steps to control the mosquito menace in the town.

They say that such exercises have not been taken up in several areas of the town this season.

In a memorandum submitted to Municipal Commissioner Lakshmi on Thursday, the residents of Banathurai area pointed out that absence of fogging and other mosquito-breeding control exercises caused immense hardships to them at night due to the menace.

Stating that a similar ordeal was being experienced by residents in other parts of the town, they pleaded with the Commissioner to initiate steps to control the mosquito menace.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 6:39:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/residents-plea-to-kumbakonam-municipality/article30932604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY