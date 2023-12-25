Residents of tsunami rehabilitation colonies in Nagapattinam suffer due to poor civic amenities 

December 25, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Recurring inundation and seepage of water into houses during the monsoons, and poor civic amenities continue to plague the tsunami rehabilitation colonies in Nagapattinam district.

Residents complain of poor construction of the housing colonies developed by the State government with aid from various non-governmental organisations for survivors of the tsunami that wreaked havoc along the coastal villages of Nagapattinam on December 26, 2004, taking a heavy toll on human life and causing severe damage to properties.

Many houses at the tsunami rehabilitation colony in Velankanni developed cracks a few years after they were handed over to the survivors. Rainwater seeps through damaged ceilings and walls during the rainy season.

“We keep vessels on the floor wherever water seeps in from the roof. During the rainy season, the damaged walls become wet and damp, posing the risk of electrocution,” says M. Selvi, 51, a resident who lost her father to the mighty waves in 2004.

“Those who could afford to repair and remodel their houses have spent huge amounts by getting loans, while others continued to live in dilapidated infrastructure,” adds Ms. Selvi, who runs a fish fry shop near the world-famous Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni.

She says she repaired a portion of damages in her house before the onset of rain this year by getting a loan for ₹1 lakh.

Residents complain that during the rainy season, water engulfs the colony and stagnates for many days, posing a severe threat to hygiene. Students have to wade through the stagnated water to reach their school.

The sufferings of people living in New Nambiyar Nagar, a locality close to Nagapattinam town, are even worse. Nearly 850 families, who lived in Aryanattutheru and Old Nambiyar Nagar fishermen hamlets, relocated to New Nambiyar Nagar in 2007 after the tsunami.

During heavy downpours, water from the nearby elevated areas precipitously flows into New Nambiyar Nagar and gushes through its narrow lanes. “Lack of a proper storm water drain network in the housing colony leaves the entire rain water stagnant on roads and vacant plots, posing a severe threat to hygiene,” says D. Rajesh, 32, a mason, who hails from a family of fishermen and gave up his traditional occupation after he lost his parents in the tsunami.

“A few years ago, the ceiling of our house collapsed, leading to severe damages. I managed to repair it by sourcing ₹ 10,000 through various means,” he laments.

The sullage water from many households is left out in the open, creating poor sanitary conditions. During heavy rain, water fills up the roads and cattle take refuge in the poorly maintained anganwadi building in the locality, residents complain.

Asked about the poor condition of the tsunami rehabilitation colonies, Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese told The Hindu that the houses built by the State government with the support of various NGOs as a part of the tsunami rehabilitation exercise for the people who suffered severe losses were handed over to them, years ago.

“At present, the government has no provisions to repair or carry out maintenance work in the houses owned by the private persons. However, steps were taken in the past to repair damaged houses in possession of people living in Samathuvapurams built by the State government,” said Mr. Varghese.

The Collector said he would explore the feasibility of implementing repair works in damaged houses at tsunami rehabilitation colonies after consulting the State government.

To address the issue of water stagnation at New Nambiyar Nagar during heavy rain, the district administration has proposed a project to clear encroachments on the water flow passages, desilt two water bodies close to the settlement that act as drains, and construct structures to prevent water stagnation. A detailed project report to implement the project at ₹23 crore has been prepared and submitted to the State government for approval, Mr. Varghese added.