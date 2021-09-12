Tiruchirapalli

Residents immerse Vinayaka idols in Cauvery river

People immerse Vinayagar idols in the Cauvery in Tiruchi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Many residents who had worshipped small-size clay idols of Lord Vinayaka in their respective homes on Vinayakar Chathurthi festival on Friday immersed them in the Cauvery river here on Sunday.

Residents from various places brought the idols decked with flowers and immersed them in the river on the third day after the conclusion of the festival.

Police sources said as a precautionary measure police personnel were deployed on both sides of the Cauvery bridge when the general public immersed the idols in the river.

Besides police personnel, a fire tender was deployed on the bridge. This is the second consecutive year that the State government had prohibited installation of Vinayaka idols in public places and disallowed taking them in a procession for immersion in the Cauvery river and other waterbodies, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2021 7:40:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/residents-immerse-vinayaka-idols-in-cauvery-river/article36416450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY