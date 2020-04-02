Tiruchirapalli

Rescue flights takes back over 350 Malaysians stranded in Tiruchi

The Malaysian nationals had come early last month, but were stranded due to the cancellation of flights following the COVID-19 pandemic

A total of 359 Malaysian nationals stranded in Tiruchi since last month left for Kuala Lumpur by two rescue flights operated by Malindo Air late on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Airport sources said 179 Malaysians left on Wednesday night and 180 others on Thursday morning.

The stranded Malaysian nationals had been staying in various places including hotels and homes of kith and kin here.

The airline is scheduled to operate the third rescue flight on April 4 to take back the remaining stranded Malaysians here.

Air Asia had also operated three rescue flights on different dates last month and took back over 450 stranded Malaysians from Tiruchi.

The Malaysians who came early last month were stranded due to cancellation of all flights to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

