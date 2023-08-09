August 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

An overseas delegation comprising representatives of different footwear component manufacturing factories in Taiwan, Vietnam, Korea and China visited the Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park at Eraiyur in Perambalur district on Wednesday and held detailed discussions with Collector K. Karpagam.

Chairman of Phoenix Kothari Footwear Rafiq Ahmed took the overseas delegation to the park where the construction of a modern footwear production unit is under way. The footwear park is situated within SIPCOT Industrial Park at Eraiyur.

The visitors got a first-hand account of the progress made in construction of the footwear production unit inside the park and were given a briefing. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the SIPCOT Industrial Park and laid the foundation for the Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park in November 2022.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Rafiq Ahmed said nearly 60% of the construction of the modern footwear production unit had been completed adding that plans were afoot to start production in November. it would be the first footwear cluster in the country as the park would encompass nearly 30 footwear component manufacturing units from countries including Taiwan, Vietnam and Korea.

Mr. Rafiq Ahmed said components and raw materials required for the production of footwear would not be imported as it would be procured from within the footwear park where foreign firms would set up their units and manufacture them. The JRONE Kothari Footwear Private Limited will manufacture shoes under the brand name “CROCS” at the footwear park. The park would provide employment to several thousands of people of Perambalur district and bring in revenue to the government.

He profusely thanked the Tamil Nadu government and the district administration for their support in the endeavour.

The overseas delegation was impressed with the footwear park and the progress made in the production unit and appreciated the Tamil Nadu government and the district administration for extending their full cooperation. The delegation made a commitment to invest in the park, he added.