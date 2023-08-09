HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Representatives of overseas footwear component manufacturing units visit Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park in Perambalur district

Nearly 60% construction of modern footwear production unit completed, production to start in November this year

August 09, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Karpagam holds a discussion with representatives of overseas footwear manufacturing units at the Collectorate in Perambalur on Wednesday.

Collector K. Karpagam holds a discussion with representatives of overseas footwear manufacturing units at the Collectorate in Perambalur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An overseas delegation comprising representatives of different footwear component manufacturing factories in Taiwan, Vietnam, Korea and China visited the Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park at Eraiyur in Perambalur district on Wednesday and held detailed discussions with Collector K. Karpagam. 

Chairman of Phoenix Kothari Footwear Rafiq Ahmed took the overseas delegation to the park where the construction of a modern footwear production unit is under way. The footwear park is situated within SIPCOT Industrial Park at Eraiyur. 

The visitors got a first-hand account of the progress made in construction of the footwear production unit inside the park and were given a briefing. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the SIPCOT Industrial Park and laid the foundation for the Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park in November 2022. 

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Rafiq Ahmed said nearly 60% of the construction of the modern footwear production unit had been completed adding that plans were afoot to start production in November.  it would be the first footwear cluster in the country as the park would encompass nearly 30 footwear component manufacturing units from countries including Taiwan, Vietnam and Korea. 

Mr. Rafiq Ahmed said components and raw materials required for the production of footwear would not be imported as it would be procured from within the footwear park where foreign firms would set up their units and manufacture them.  The JRONE Kothari Footwear Private Limited will manufacture shoes under the brand name “CROCS” at the footwear park. The park would provide employment to several thousands of people of Perambalur district and bring in revenue to the government.

He profusely thanked the Tamil Nadu government and the district administration for their support in the endeavour. 

The overseas delegation was impressed with the footwear park and the progress made in the production unit and appreciated the Tamil Nadu government and the district administration for extending their full cooperation. The delegation made a commitment to invest in the park, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.