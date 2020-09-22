Tiruchirapalli

Reopen courts, say lawyers

A section of lawyers staged a demonstration in front of the Combined Court complex here on Tuesday demanding reopening of courts for full-fledged functioning.

The advocates also demanded withdrawal of a new rule introduced by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry empowering the Council to suspend legal practice of advocates once an FIR was registered against them. The new rule was violation of natural justice, they said.

The demonstration was led by Tiruchi Bar Association secretary Rajasekar.

A similar demonstration was held by a group of advocates in Thanjavur in support of the demands.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2020 10:32:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/reopen-courts-say-lawyers/article32671808.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story