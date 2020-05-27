Relief distributed to airport workers

TIRUCHI

About 100 labourers, including trolley retrievers, canteen and other contract employees, working at the Tiruchi International Airport were given essential commodities worth ₹1,000 each in view of the lockdown.

Airport Director K. Gunasekeran handed over the bags, sponsored by the employees of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Tiruchi, to the beneficiaries on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry and Young Indians, Tiruchi zone, donated a touch-free automatic hand sanitizer dispenser to the airport on Tuesday.

The dispenser developed by Clear Aqua Technologies Pvt Ltd was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Gunasekaran, Ketan Vora, Chair, Yi, Tiruchi Chapter, and Gajeshwaran, Managing Director, Clear Aqua Technologies.

The stand-alone dispenser has a storage capacity of 6.5 litres and can be used over 1,800 times with a single refill. The dispenser is approximately valued at around ₹20,000, a CII release said.