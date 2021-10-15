‘Release arrested fishermen’

NAGAPATTINAM

The arrest of 23 fishermen of Tamil Nadu sailing on two mechanised boats by Sri Lankan Navy earlier this week on the charge of trespassing International Maritime Boundary Line has caused consternation among fishers in the coastal hamlets in Nagapattinam district.

The two boats along with the catch were reportedly confiscated by the navy team. Angered by the mid-sea operation, fishers in the district urged the Central and State governments to bring back the arrested fishermen belonging to Akkaraipettai and their confiscated boats.

According to sources, the arrested fishermen were taken to Karainagar Fishing Harbour before being remanded in judicial custody until October 28.

“We call upon the Central and State governments to take appropriate action immediately for the safety of the arrested fishers and for safeguarding the confiscated boats from damage,” said Selvam, a representative of fishers in Akkaraipettai coastal hamlet.