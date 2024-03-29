Refurbished IRCTC retiring rooms at Thanjavur station opens for rail passengers

March 29, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The refurbished retiring rooms at the Thanjavur railway junction of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) have been thrown open to rail passengers for a short duration stay.

The IRCTC, a Government of India Enterprise, managing the retiring rooms at the Thanjavur station had entrusted the task of renovating the retiring rooms to a private agency.

The IRCTC had in June 2022 issued the Letter of Award to the agency for renovation, operation, maintenance and transfer back of the retiring rooms and dormitory for a period of nine years from the date of commissioning of the unit. The retiring rooms were closed for use by railway passengers to enable the commencement of the renovation works.

The interiors of the retiring rooms and the dormitory were given a facelift to sport a swanky look as part of the renovation work. The project has been executed at a cost of around ₹60 lakh. The renovated rooms and dormitory have now been opened for bonafide railway passengers for a short duration stay, the sources said.

There are eight retiring rooms including a family room with three beds at the station. Every room has been provided with an air-conditioning facility. The dormitory room with AC facility has nine beds. The duration of stay at the retiring rooms for rail passengers ranges in the slots of six, nine, 12, 24 and 48 hours, the sources said adding that the tariff differs depending on the type of the rooms, dormitory and the period of stay.

With the revamped rooms being opened for passengers, bookings had already opened for short duration stay, the sources further said. The retiring rooms have flexible check-in time for passengers who are provided with free Wi-Fi facility and other amenities.

The retiring rooms at Thanjavur station are the second to be refurbished after the renovation of the retiring rooms at the Tiruchi railway junction which was completed a few years ago. The Thanjavur railway junction is one among the major stations in the vast limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division in terms of passenger footfalls and earnings.