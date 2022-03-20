Reader’s Mail

Remove footpath

The Tiruchi Corporation should remove the sheltered foothpath from Amma Mandapam to Srirangam. The late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, on being elected MLA from Srirangam, established it for the benefit of devotees and the public. But the entire foothpath is encroached upon by the homeless, vendors and shopkeepers. Except putting up a signboard saying the foothpath is meant for pedestrians, the Corporation seems to have washed its hands off. People have to walk along the roadside risking their lives, given the heavy traffic on Amma Mandapam Road. It is better the platform is demolished along with the dilapidated shelter so that the road space could be widened for pedestrians to walk safely.

T.M. Ranganathan,

Srirangam

Widen bridge

The Old Palpannai Traffic Roundabout is a busy junction. A service road runs from the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highways for vehicles going towards Thanjavur or Gandhi Market. But a stretch of the roadside is in poor condition with potholes. Many unwary two-wheeler riders fall down while negotiating this stretch. A narrow culvert nly adds to the congestion. Widening the minor bridge and the service road from end-to-end is essential for ensuring free flow of traffic on the service road. I request the authorities concerned to repair the road and widen the minor bridge.

Saravanana Natesan,

Puthanampatti

Remove banners

Banners are erected along roadsides, forgetting the tragedies that such practice had caused in the past. Mega banners disrupt vision of motorists at traffic islands. Before any further casualties occur, authorities should make stern steps in implementing the rule strictly.

S. Raghavan,

Cantonment

Convert discarrded flowers into manure

In the flower market in Srirangam, we see an accumulation of flowers thrown away every day. They lie in heaps until cleared by the Corporation. The discarded flowers could be transported daily to the temple for being converted into organic manure under the Green Temple Initiative.

S. Sivaraman

Srirangam

Speed breakers needed

Speed breakers have to be laid at Thirukkarugavur Bazaar and Nagalur Bazaar on Saliyamangalam - Papanasam Main Road in Thanjavur district. As vehicles travel at high speed on this road, the residents expect the authorities to lay speed breakers so as to prevent accidents.

K. Ramesh Babu

Othapathi

Though it is welcome that three trains are being operated to Tiruchi from Thanjavur between 8.15 and 9.45 in the morning, there is no train to Kumbakonam in the morning hours. Poor and middle class commuters who travel to Kumbakonam daily for work face much hardship due to this. They have to depend on buses but the fares are high. I appeal to the Railways to run trains between Thanjavur and Kumbakonam in the morning hours.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur