Readers Mail

Parents’ role

Parents have the main responsibility to cultivate the mindset of their wards to accept failures also.

In the context of suicides by some students due to fear of failure in NEET, students must be taught to build confidence and believe in their talent and to keep trying hard to score well.

Students performing well in their school examinations can as well secure good scores in NEET.

Dimple R. Mohan

Sangiliyandapuram

NEP is laudable

The priority for vocational education in the National Education Policy is laudable.

The concept of learning by doing will be of help to youngsters in rural parts in particular. As Swami Vivekananda had said, vocational education is what would enable people to stand on their own legs.

In Japan and Australia, for instance, children acclimatise themselves to industrial culture and managerial skills early on in their lives, bolstered by the upkeep of dignity of labour.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

Constraints faced by differently-abled

Constraints faced by differently-abled students have to be factored in by State universities before going about conducting final semester exam.

The new rules permit students who are unable to upload their answer scripts through mail or through the university portal to submit the same at the nearest arts and science college within two hours after finishing the exam. It is very difficult for such students to reach the nearest government colleges within the stipulated time.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Fine-tune quality

With COVID-19 hindering the academic process, efforts have to be directed at enhancing the quality of education by fine-tuning the syllabus such that the students do not lag in common entrance tests like NEET.

Unlike in other States, Tamil Nadu do not have CBSE schools in large numbers. Sadly, students in Tamil Nadu hae been pushed behind in terms of communication /critical thinking skills.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Restrict scholarships

Though surprising, some of the higher educational institutions solely depend on student scholarships to fund their education.

While it is laudable that the government spends a lot on educational scholarships, it should restrict tuition fee waiver to less than 50% of total strength of admitted students per academic year. A mix of students studying with and without scholarships is what provides a diverse atmosphere for progress.

R. Ganesan

Tiruvanaikoil

Enforce speed limit

As the Tiruchi- karur road is being widened, the Police department has to enforce speed limit strictly to prevent accidents.

Violators should be fined heavily.

S. Prakash

Tiruchi

Extend time for free passes

Differently-abled people are permitted to travel with free passes issued by State public sector undertakings by producing requisite documents.

Not many know that validity of the passes had ended on June 30. In the interests of these people, the Transport department must announce extension of time till January 1, 2021 for updating their passes for availing utility of free travel.

V. Srinivasan

Thiruppanandal

Drinking water provision

No provision for drinking water has been made at No. 1 Tollgate in Trichy District. For the last couple of months, the water has not been replenished in the tanks. Commuters face difficulty in quenching their thirst.

M. Periyamalaiyan

Karattampatti

No restricitions

The government should open up temples without restrictions. Now that the lockdown has been relaxed and people are seen moving around everywhere. Wearing of masks and adherence to other safety aspects will add to the spiritual ambience.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam