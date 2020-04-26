Readers Mail

Permit lending of passes

While welcoming the initiative of Tiruchi City Corporation to issue colour-code passes to every family to restrict unnecessary movement of people to control the COVID 19 crisis, senior citizens like us would expect the authorities to permit lending of our passes to others in the neighbourhood to procure essential commodities.

Senior citizens, in view of their health complications, would also expect the police to be considerate to their compulsion to withdraw pension from the nearest ATMs to pay the monthly bills, and permit them to use their vehicles instead of forcing them to walk long distances.

P. Immanuel Amirtharaj

Sakthinagar

Distribute curfew passes

The curfew passes issued in five colours to regulate movement of people during the COVID-19 lockdown period have not been distributed as yet in Cantonment area and surroundings.

Early distribution of passes in these localities will help in preventing unnecessary confrontations between the residents and the law-enforcement authorities.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Laxity in wearing face masks

Sanitary workers involved in collection of wastes from households on alternate days are found moving about in mini vans without wearing masks or hand gloves.

The workers are apparently vulnerable to infection. Government order to fine people found without wearing protective gear ought to apply to the sanitary workers also and also the drivers of mini vans.

Kanagaraj Arthur

Ramalinganagar South Extension

Ease restrictions with care

The efforts taken by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus for the last four weeks could go waste if the restrictions are eased without proper guidelines.

The presence of alms-seekers, functioning of tea stalls and eateries along the Amma Mandapam Road, for instance, do not augur well for the continued effort for containment of the viral infection. In the event of the temple being opened, the situation will be back to square one.

The authorities need to be conscious about the warning by World Health Organisation that a decline in virulence of COVID-19 is not a guarantee that its resurgence will not happen again. This is the time to be forewarned and get prepared for the worst.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

High-handed approach

Social distancing and self-isolation are the best ways to prevent spread of coronavirus. Only through strict enforcement of the prohibitory order can the offenders be made to fall in line.

However, while violators deserve punishment, the propensity of a section of the police personnel to indulge in high-handed approach needs to be checked. Actions such as slapping the motorists and damaging the vehicles are unacceptable.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Replenish ATMs

As the extension of the lockdown period has led to scramble for withdrawal of cash, banks must be prompt in replenishing ATMs.

Most of the ATMs in and around Lalgudi town has run out of cash, causing immense inconvenience to people looking to access their money for purchase of daily needs.

Murugappan SP

Lalgudi

Attend to power cuts

Power disruption has become frequent in rural parts of Thanjavur. People struggle indoors due to the intense heat during the lockdown period. The power cuts are causing enormous discomfort for students preparing for the X std. public exam, expected to be conducted shortly.

Electricity being a basic need, officials must not ignore this grievance in their pre-occupation with the measures to fight spread of coronavirus.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Service of Group D staff

The selfless services of the Group D staff who rise up to the occasion at times of emergencies need to be acknowledged through special allowances, on par with the recognition of role of healthcare and conservancy workers in the fight against the pandemic.

The Group D staff are working extra hours unmindful of the challenges.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

Waive power bill

In consideration of the immense sufferings the poor undergo during the curfew period, the government must waive the power bill for the next payment schedule. Many are not in a position to pay their power bills, and would be subjected to intolerable sufferings if the power supply is discontinued if they default on paying the bill.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur

A step in right direction

The Centre has offered legal protection at the right time to the frontline staff involved in preventing spread of coronavirus from attack by the public

The ordinance promulgated for booking those indulging in violence against doctors and public servants under non-bailable sections is a step in right direction. It is highly regrettable that the people have not understood the duty-consciousness of the doctors.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Devotees suffer without drinking water

As one of the famous temples in the State, Samayapuram Mariamman Temple attracts devotees in large numbers from across the State.

The devotees have a grievance as no provision has been made for drinking water at the bus shelters on either side of the National Highway at the Samayapuram stop. The existing tank meant to fulfil drinking water needs of the devotees has been left abandoned. People need to walk to a distance of about 250 meters to purchase packaged water from petty shops. There has been no action from the authorities of National Highway, which is supposed to maintain the water tank, despite repeated representations.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Set right temple path

The path to the Murugan Temple at Karattampatti near Thuraiyur town leaves much to be desired.

The devotees have been requesting the administration to raise trees on either sides of the path and to establish a park so those returning from the temple could relax for a while. The absence of street light and drinking water also needs to be attended to.

M. Periyamalaiyan

Karattampatti