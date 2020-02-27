Re-deployment move triggers protest

Re-deployment of surplus staff from Annamalai University in the newly-converted government arts and science colleges in the region triggered protests by guest lecturers on Wednesday.
On learning that the Higher Education department has issued orders to 10 surplus staff of Annamalai University to join duty at the arts and science colleges in Orathanad in Thanjavur district, Lalgudi in Tiruchi district and Aranthangi in Pudukottai district, the guest lecturers staged a protest demanding job security.
The protesting teachers who have been in service for several years after appointment as guest lecturers of the erstwhile constituent colleges of Bharathidasan University as per UGC norms sought an explanation from university authorities.
They resolved to continue their protest wondering how the university and the government could ignore their services and mete out injustice.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.