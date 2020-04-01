Rations to be supplied at doorstep of quarantined residents

Elaborate arrangements have been made for supply of PDS rations at the doorstep of family cardholders living in quarantined streets of Kumbakonam.

The COVID-19 financial assistance of ₹1,000 for rice card holders will also be distributed to them along with the provisions.

While tokens have been issued to family cardholders to draw the financial assistance from PDS outlets, the cash will be distributed to people residing on Madhappa Lane and other nearby streets that have been quarantined, Collector M. Govinda Rao said in a release on Wednesday,

The streets have been closed to public movement since a resident of Madhappa Lane tested positive for COVID-19. Along with financial assistance, the ration for the families in the streets will also be distributed from April 2 to April 15.

As far as other areas of the district are concerned, distribution of financial assistance will be made at PDS outlets for 100 smart cards per day.

Retail markets

Meanwhile, the Kumbakonam Municipality has set up temporary vegetable retail markets at 25 places in the town in order to prevent crowding at wholesale vegetable markets on the border of the municipality near Dharasuram and at Palakarai within the town.

Further, the vegetable vending unit of Chandrasekarapuram Cooperative Wholesale Market in Kumbakonam has also taken up mobile vending of vegetables in the town.

Vegetables are sold in retail to consumers in different parts of the town using a mini-van, the press release added.