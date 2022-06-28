‘Rath yatra’ by ISKCON on July 1

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Srirangam -Tiruchi will conduct a ‘rath yatra’ on July 1 here for world peace and communal harmony.

The chariot will carry the deities of Sri Jagannathar, Sri Baldev and Sri Subhadra Devi. It will start from Anna statue at Melachinthamani at 4 p.m. and culminate at Makkal Mandram in Thillai Nagar, according to a press release from Nandhaputhra Dasa, manager, ISKCON Srirangam-Tiruchi.