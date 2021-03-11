Rallies urge voters to exercise franchise

A rally by women self-help groups and signature campaigns launched by Collectors formed part of SVEEP activities carried out by District Election Wings of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Thursday.
Members of women self-help groups, who took out a rally from near Thanjavur railway junction to Panagal Building in Keezhavasal, carried placards urging voters to exercise their franchise without fail on polling day. District Election Officer, Thanjavur district, and Collector M. Govinda Rao flagged of the rally.
In Tiruvarur, persons with disabilities took out a rally on retrofitted scooters to impress upon the electorate to cast their votes without fail. DEO, Tiruvarur, and Collector V. Santha flagged off the rally.
Earlier, both Collectors launched a signature campaign to promote 100% participation of voters in the election at their district headquarters.
