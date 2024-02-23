GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Santhan to be sent back home

The Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), issued an order to that effect.

February 23, 2024 11:22 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C.Jaisankar
A file photo Santhan, one of the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

A file photo Santhan, one of the convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Chennai on Friday issued an order to deport Santhan alias Suthenthiraraja, one of the seven life convicts granted premature release in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, who is in the Special Camp here.

Arun Shakthi, the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), issued an order to that effect.

Confirming the development Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that the deportation would take place within two days. The process of verifying the travel documents of Santhan had begun. All other steps for his deportation were on. The police and the revenue officials were on the task. He will have to bear the cost of the ticket . Alternative steps would be taken to bear the ticket cost if he had no option.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said that there was no timeframe for him to be deported. However, if Santhan wished, the administration was prepared to deport him immediately. Depending upon his wish, he would be deported to Sri Lanka either from Tiruchi or from Chennai.

Santhan is among the four Sri Lankan nationals, who have been kept in the Special Camp adjacent to the Tiruchi Central Prison, after their release from jail. Nalini’s husband Sriharan alias Murugan, Rober Payas and Jayakumar were the others. Santhan is currently in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for treatment for kidney related ailment. 

