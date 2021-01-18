Rain brings good inflow to Kavinadu Kanmoi in Pudukottai

The Kavinadu Kanmoi, one of the biggest irrigation tanks in neighbouring Pudukottai district, has got substantial inflow following the recent spell of rain this month.

According to Public Works Department sources, the Kavinadu tank has reached about 50%of its capacity of 166 million cubic feet (mcft) and requires a few more spells of rain to fill up. However, even the sight of a half-filled Kavinadu Kanmoi has gladdened the hearts of the farmers in the region.

The kanmoi has an ayacut of 715.88 hectares and its bunds run for a total length of 4,625 metres. The tank gets inflow from the Senthamangalam Vari that gets water from its own catchment areas. The surplus waters flows into the Gundar.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, who inspected the tank along with Collector P. Uma Maheswari and other officials a few days back, said the tank was getting good inflows following the recent rain. The district had received more rain than the average rainfall of the past five years. The renovation works carried out under the kudimaramathu and special desilting scheme last year had helped harvest the rainwater, he said.

The Kavinadu Kanmoi’s inlet and surplus channels were cleared of silt accumulation. The bunds were also strengthened, besides repairs were done to the shutter and other irrigation structures in the tank. The project was executed at a cost of ₹61 lakh.

According to Public Works Department sources, of the 1,131 tanks under the control of PWD, about 600 tanks have reached their full capacity. Several other tanks have storage up to 70-80% of their capacities. There is almost no tank with less than 25% storage, a PWD official said. Except for tanks in the western side of the district, all other tanks in the district have got good inflows, he added.