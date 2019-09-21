Railway workshop bags award for energy conservation

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here has bagged the Energy Efficient Unit award from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for having implemented various energy conservation measures.

The recognition for the workshop that is engaged in overhaul of broad gauge diesel locomotives and passenger coaches came after an evaluation done by a panel of judges nominated by the CII recently. A technical team from the workshop made a detailed presentation before the jury regarding the energy conservation measures.

The award was given during the 20th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management -2019 event at Hyderabad from September 16 to 18.

The CII conducts this annual event to recognise and award excellence in energy management among the industrial sector and railway workshops across the country to facilitate sharing of information on best energy conservation practices and technologies.

This is the third time in a row the workshop gets this award from the CII, its Chief Workshop Manager P. N. Jha said on Friday.

It is the first railway workshop in the Southern Railway zone to introduce 100% LED lighting within its premises.

The energy conservation measures have led to reduction of electrical and thermal energy consumption by 27 % over the past three years resulting in saving of ₹1.7 crore.

To tap Solar power

In addition, the workshop has planned to harness solar power in a big way by installing a 60-kilowatt roof top solar photo-voltaic plant within its premises soon. The equipment which has already arrived is expected to be commissioned before this month-end.