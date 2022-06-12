Rail users seek restoration of Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger, other trains

:

Rail users have urged the railway administration to restore certain passenger trains such as the Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger that were being operated prior to COVID-19 pandemic and suspended due to spread of the viral infection.

The Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger train via Tiruchi and Madurai was the only day train that connected the delta region with southern districts. The train enjoyed a good patronage with stoppages at important stations. Restoration of the train will immensely benefit passengers of the delta region travelling to Madurai and other destinations, said A. Giri, secretary, Thanjavur District Railway Users Association.

Re-introduction of the train will fetch good revenue for the railway administration and prove to be immensely beneficial for the people of the delta region who have been deprived of a day service to southern districts at present, said Mr. Giri, who is also a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee.

Restoration of the day-time Mannargudi-Tiruchi passenger, which was being operated with DEMU rakes prior to COVID-19 and Mannargudi-Mayiladuthurai train that was being operated with Mannai Express rake was also needed in view of the increased movement of travellers following relaxations announced by the government.

Restoration of the inter-State Karaikal to Bengaluru passenger train via mainline section and Karaikal- Tiruchi passenger was also needed, he added.

Plea for additional coach

Meanwhile, the Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has appealed to Southern Railway to attach one additional second class sleeper coach in Ernakulam- Karaikal daily express trains.

In a memorandum to the General Manager, Southern Railway, association secretary MMAA Sithiq said many people were likely to undertake Haj pilgrimage through Kochi airport this year from the delta districts. They were likely to undertake train journey from Nagore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mannargudi. Hence, the railway administration could consider attaching one additional second class sleeper coach in Karaikal - Ernakulam train from June 10 to 20.

Those performing the Haj would return to Kochi airport and could travel in Ernakulam-Karaikal express train from August 28 to September 15. Moreover, the Velankanni festival was to be held from August 31 to September 8, which would attract devotees from various parts of the region, he added.