HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rail Users’ Association plea to restore Karaikal - Thanjavur service

October 29, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has urged the railway administration to restore the Karaikal - Thanjavur - Karaikal services (Train No. 06457/06880) as it used to serve as a connecting train to the Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi expresses (Train No. 12084/12083). 

In a representation to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, the association secretary MMAA. Sithiq said the Karaikal - Thanjavur - Karaikal train services which served as a connection to the Jan Shatabdi expresses on both directions were stopped a few months ago. 

The suspension of the train services had affected travellers of Tirunallar, Nagore, Nagapattinam and Velankanni who used to take the connecting train to reach Thanjavur to board the Mayiladuthurai - Coimbatore Jan Shabtadi express.  Similarly, it had also hit those who used to take the connecting service at Thanjavur after alighting from the Coimbatore - Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi express in that station. The association has urged the railway administration to restore the connecting train service in both directions at the earliest.

Introduction of a daily new train from Karaikal to Tiruchi by scheduling the departure time as 9.30 a.m. and the return service from Tiruchi to Karaikal by scheduling the departure time as 1.30 p.m. and extension of the Erode - Tiruchi - Erode services (Train No. 06611/06612) up to Karaikal via Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Nagore were the other demands of the association.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.