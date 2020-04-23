Rail parcel consignments witness steady rise

Tiruchi Railway Division has witnessed a steady increase in loading and unloading of parcel consignments during the lockdown period due to the introduction of parcel trains from Chennai to Nagercoil and back.

The increase in loading and unloading is also attributed to the SETU SR helpline number launched recently to enable general public transport their parcel consignments to the destination concerned. A senior railway official said once the call pertaining to Tiruchi Division seeking assistance for parcel loading was received in the helpline number 90253-42449, it is intimated to the Tiruchi railway divisional authorities who in turn facilitate the customer in loading / unloading consignments in the respective station.

The Tiruchi Division had received 38 tonnes of arecanut from Thrissur in Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division to Kumbakonam in Tiruchi Division on April 22 and 23. On April 21, the Tiruchi Division had loaded 26 tonnes of teak saplings from Villupuram to Khurda road station in Odisha State, said the official adding that the consignments were sent by the parcel special trains.

The Chennai – Nagercoil parcel special is operated on the chord line section via Villupuram, Ariyalur and Tiruchi, while the Nagercoil – Chennai special parcel train is operated on the main line section via Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai after arrival at Tiruchi Junction.

The official said agricultural produce accounted for the lion’s share in terms of parcel consignments booked from Tiruchi Division with the figure being at 260 quintals. Medicines accounted for 34.63 quintals booked from the division up to April 22.

Agricultural produce sent through parcel consignments and unloaded at Tiruchi Division was 272 quintals up to April 22. Medicines unloaded in the division were 54 quintals up to April 22.