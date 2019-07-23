Quiz on metals for students

The Tiruchi Chapter of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) will organise the 28th edition of the quiz on metals and materials (TMAQ) for Plus One and Plus Two students and the preliminary round of the quiz will be held at seven centres on July 28.

A quiz for juniors will be held for students of classes 9 and 10 from English-medium schools. Schools can send nominations to both the events in prescribed format, which can be downloaded fromwww.iimtiruchy.org, T.A.Daniel Sahayaraj, Chairman, IIM, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

The quiz will be conducted in three stages. The preliminary written round will be held on July 28 at Tiruchi, Karaikudi, Neyveli, Sankar Nagar, Mayiladuthurai, Madurai and Karur. Students from Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Nagercoil, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Karur, Vellore and Erode districts besides Puducherry and Karaikal can participate in the quiz.

The top performers of the round will be selected for the oral quiz to be held on August 18. There are attractive prizes for the winners and the top two teams will qualify for the Brahm Prakash Memorial Materials Quiz to be held IIM, Kalpakkam chapter in September.

Each school can send a maximum of eight students for each category for the preliminary round.