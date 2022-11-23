QR code system being implemented to review hygiene in toilets

November 23, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to improve its overall Swachh Survekshan ranking in 2023, Tiruchi Corporation has started implementing a Quick Response (QR) code system for the public to lodge complaints about unclean community toilets in the city.

Due to shortcomings in maintenance of public toilets, Tiruchi Corporation was relegated to the 262nd position in the national-level Swachh Survekshan ranking in 2022.

In order to improve the ranking as well as help users review their sanitation and hygiene levels on five parameters, a QR code has been pasted at the toilets. People using the facility can scan the QR code affixed in front of the toilets and give their feedback.

According to a corporation official, the QR code would be affixed at all the 403 urinals, and public and community toilets in the city, which are maintained either directly by the civic body or through contractors.

Upon scanning the QR code, a page would open with information about the toilet and its location. One could list out grievance or feedback regarding the cleanliness of the toilet and its functioning. Users also need to look out for description of the five parameters at toilet complexes, including the availability of electricity, water, soap and sanitary napkins. Along with registering their feedback, the users can upload photographs of the restroom, he added.

“The information collected from the people would be evaluated and forwarded to the officials to take the appropriate action. The centralized feedback system will help officials to monitor the toilets and ensure better services for the users,” he said. The civic body is targeting to address the complaints within an hour.

Explaining how the system is more efficient in comparison to the old one, the official said that earlier the complaints were filed in a book kept at the complex, which would take time to reach the officials concerned. “Inspecting all the toilets is challenging. So, by encouraging people to review their experience, we can constantly monitor the maintenance and ensure upkeep of the facilities,” said a sanitary inspector.

This initiative has been well received by the residents, who find the online platform to be convenient for sharing feedback on the condition of the public restrooms and the amenities available there.