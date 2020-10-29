PWD engineer arrested on bribe charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance Anti Corruption (DVAC), Pudukottai unit, arrested an Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department in Aranthangi taluk on bribe charge on Wednesday.
Assistant Engineer Thennarasu (45) of Kallanai Canal Division had allegedly demanded ₹5,000 as bribe for recommending an application of a farmer Prabhakaran for a No Objection Certificate to sink a borewell in his land near the canal. DVAC sources said Prabhakaran had approached the Tangedco seeking power supply under the tatkal scheme to sink the borewell in his land. He was advised to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Public Works Department since the land was close to the canal. Accordingly, Prabhakaran approached the Assistant Engineer who allegedly demanded bribe for recommending his application to the higher ups, the sources further said.
Unwilling to pay bribe, Prabhakaran lodged a complaint with the DVAC here and a case was registered. A trap was laid and the Assistant Engineer was allegedly caught red-handed when he obtained the bribe amount in his office at Nakudi. A search was conducted by the DVAC officials in his house at Nakudi. The arrested Assistant Engineer was later produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here and remanded in judicial custody.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath