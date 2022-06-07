UP police team picks up Pudukottai youth

A police team from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday picked up a 21-year-old youth from Thirugokarnam here in connection with a bomb threat case booked in that State.

The team with assistance from their Pudukottai counterparts picked up Raja Mohamed in the morning. The charge against Raja Mohamed was that he had reportedly created a group in a social messaging platform and allegedly circulated messages that bombs had been planted in BJP offices in Lucknow. The Lucknow police had registered a case.