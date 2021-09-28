Tiruchirapalli

Pudukottai temple taps solar energy

The authorities of Santhanathaswamy temple in Pudukottai Town have begun to harness solar energy to meet the electricity needs of the shrine.

Thanks to donations, solar panels have been installed on the roof of the ancient temple. The two-kilowatt solar panel has been set up at a cost of ₹2.5 lakh atop the temple which is controlled by the Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowments Department.

A temple official said the solar panels were commissioned by Mnister for Law S. Regupathy at the shrine in the presence of department officials and devotees recently.

The official said the system would tap green energy for LED lights installed inside the shrine besides helping in cutting down power bills to a certain extent.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 7:33:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/pudukottai-temple-taps-solar-energy/article36716944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY