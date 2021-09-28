Pudukottai temple taps solar energy

The authorities of Santhanathaswamy temple in Pudukottai Town have begun to harness solar energy to meet the electricity needs of the shrine.

Thanks to donations, solar panels have been installed on the roof of the ancient temple. The two-kilowatt solar panel has been set up at a cost of ₹2.5 lakh atop the temple which is controlled by the Hindu Religious Charitable and Endowments Department.

A temple official said the solar panels were commissioned by Mnister for Law S. Regupathy at the shrine in the presence of department officials and devotees recently.

The official said the system would tap green energy for LED lights installed inside the shrine besides helping in cutting down power bills to a certain extent.