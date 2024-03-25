Pudukottai court permits voice analysis on three persons in Vengaivayal case

March 25, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Special Court for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukotai, has permitted the CB-CID to conduct voice analysis on three persons in connection with the case relating to mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank that supplied water to Adi Dravidar families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December 2022.

Judge S Jeyanthi, after hearing the arguments from CB-CID and the advocate of Dailts from Vegaivayal, issued the order for conducting the tests. The investigating agency had sought the analysis to try and match them with that of a voice message about the incident that was shared on the social messaging platform.

Sources from the CB-CID said the persons would be taken to the forensic lab in Chennai for the analysis. Previously, DNA tests were conducted on 31 persons and voice samples of two persons were taken.