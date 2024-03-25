GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pudukottai court permits voice analysis on three persons in Vengaivayal case

March 25, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PUDUKKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Pudukotai, has permitted the CB-CID to conduct voice analysis on three persons in connection with the case relating to mixing of human faeces in an overhead water tank that supplied water to Adi Dravidar families in Vengaivayal village in the district, in December 2022. 

Judge S Jeyanthi, after hearing the arguments from CB-CID and the advocate of Dailts from Vegaivayal, issued the order for conducting the tests. The investigating agency had sought the analysis to try and match them with that of a voice message about the incident that was shared on the social messaging platform.

Sources from the CB-CID said the persons would be taken to the forensic lab in Chennai for the analysis. Previously, DNA tests were conducted on 31 persons and voice samples of two persons were taken.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.