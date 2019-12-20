Public participation helps improve green cover

Sprouting of new leaves on branches planted under the rooting of branches technique along the Needamangalam-Mannargudi road during November, has brought smiles to the faces of those involved in the exercise.

Nearly 2,000 tree branches of banyan and other varieties seasoned under the technique were planted along this 12 kilometre stretch on November 17 by more than 800 persons, including school and colleges students.

The idea to plant rooted tree branches was conceived by the Needamangalam-based non-governmental organisation – Green Needa. “We preferred to go in for this technique since meteorologists had predicted good monsoon,” said Rajavelu of Green Needa. Stating that the survival rate of rooted tree branches was more than 50%, Rajavelu said the involvement of local people was crucial in achieving the success rate of this project.