Public parks in Tiruchi to re-open shortly

The government decision to allow reopening of public parks and open-air gyms has brought cheers to morning walkers, children and regular visitors.
Since the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in view of COVID-19 pandemic on March 24, parks situated in different parts of the city were closed along with other public utilities.
The open-air gyms, which enjoy good patronage among fitness freaks, have been closed for more than five months. Hence, the regimen has been just morning and evening walks on pavements and roads.
With the State government easing lockdown restrictions, Tiruchi Corporation has started opening the parks and open air gyms gradually. It has decided to open all of them by Friday.
Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the city had about 125 public parks. He had given instructions to open all parks immediately. They would be opened within a few days.
He added that officials had been instructed to enforce social distancing norms in parks. No one should be allowed to enter them without wearing masks.
Meanwhile, regular visitors to parks have impressed upon the need for providing all necessary facilities in all parks to prevent infection.
“There is a need for setting up of public taps along with soap or hand sanitisers at entry and exit points to enable visitors to wash their hands before and after visiting the parks. Similarly, a temperature scanner should also be provided to screen them. The measures will check the spread of infection to an extent,” said S. Viswanathan, former Physical Director, Bharathidasan University, and resident of Srirangam.
