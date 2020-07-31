Public hearing held

MAYILADUTHURAI
Demands for a new bus stand, a government medical college, a government engineering college, and a government veterinary college and other facilities for the new Mayiladuthurai district were highlighted by representatives of various fora during the public hearing conducted for fixing boundaries of the district on Thursday.
The public hearing chaired by Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy at Mayiladuthurai was attended by Textiles Minister O.S. Manian, Nagapattinam Collector Praveen P. Nair, Special Officer for Mayiladuthurai district R. Lalitha, senior officials of government departments, MPs, MLAs, representatives of local bodies, functionaries of farmers' associations, trade associations and other public welfare entities. Earlier, a public hearing was conducted at Nagapattinam when demands for new taluk headquarters at Thalaignaiyiru and Tirumarugal were raised.
At the meeting in Mayiladuthurai, the participants were told that a separate division would be created with Sirkazhi as headquarters.
